Netanyahu meeting on coalition crisis ends 'without results' - finance ministry

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition was thrown into crisis Wednesday after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resignation over a controversial Gaza ceasefire deal.

FILE: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting in Jerusalem on 29 January 2017. Picture: AFP.
2 hours ago

JERUSALEM - A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Sunday aimed at resolving a coalition crisis ended "without results" and they will meet again this week, Kahlon's spokesman said.

"The meeting between the finance minister and the prime minister ended without results," the spokesman said in a statement. "The two agreed to meet later in the week."

Netanyahu was to give a public statement at 8pm.

Netanyahu's right-wing coalition was thrown into crisis Wednesday after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resignation over a controversial Gaza ceasefire deal, leading to speculation over whether early elections have become inevitable.

After Lieberman's withdrawal along with his Yisrael Beitenu party, Netanyahu's government was left clinging to a one-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament.

Key coalition partners say that is unworkable even though elections are not due until November 2019.

Netanyahu has sought to delay calling elections.

