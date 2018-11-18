Netanyahu meeting on coalition crisis ends 'without results' - finance ministry
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's right-wing coalition was thrown into crisis Wednesday after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resignation over a controversial Gaza ceasefire deal.
JERUSALEM - A meeting between Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon on Sunday aimed at resolving a coalition crisis ended "without results" and they will meet again this week, Kahlon's spokesman said.
"The meeting between the finance minister and the prime minister ended without results," the spokesman said in a statement. "The two agreed to meet later in the week."
Netanyahu was to give a public statement at 8pm.
Netanyahu's right-wing coalition was thrown into crisis Wednesday after Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman's resignation over a controversial Gaza ceasefire deal, leading to speculation over whether early elections have become inevitable.
After Lieberman's withdrawal along with his Yisrael Beitenu party, Netanyahu's government was left clinging to a one-seat majority in the 120-seat parliament.
Key coalition partners say that is unworkable even though elections are not due until November 2019.
Netanyahu has sought to delay calling elections.
Popular in World
-
Despite losses, Trump insists his party won 'historic' victory
-
Malta journalist murder masterminds identified: report
-
Argentine submarine find 'first step' to learning disaster's cause
-
China: No developing country will fall into debt trap by cooperating with China
-
Economists warn UK may be hit by recession in Brexit deal
-
Trump says eying up to five changes in senior staff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.