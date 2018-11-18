NDPP selection panel names 5 preferred candidates
The five nominees have been selected from 11 candidates who were interviewed at the Union Buildings from Wednesday to Friday this past week.
JOHANNESBURG – The panel tasked with making recommendations to the President Cyril Ramaphosa on suitable candidates for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has presented the president with the names of five candidates recommended for the position.
The nominees are:
• Advocate Shamila Batohi.
• Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma
• Advocate Simphiwe Mlotshwa
• Advocate Rodney de Kock
• Advocate Andrea Johnson
President Ramaphosa will study the recommendations of the panel and make an appointment within the timeline directed by the Constitutional Court.
