Mpumalanga ANC distances itself from 'brawl' at Thuma Mina campaign

It’s understood a scuffle unfolded between party members, leaving some seriously injured.

JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) in Mpumalanga is distancing itself from reports that a fight broke out during its Thuma Mina campaign in the province over the weekend.

ANC leaders, including Deputy President David Mbuza and national chair Gwede Mantashe, were in attendance.

THUMA MINA



The Deputy President undertakes to get a sport kit gear for a Grade 9 leaner. #ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/ss3qymdlgp — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 18, 2018

The party was campaigning in the province ahead of next year’s national elections.

The ANC’s Sasekani Manzini says they have not received any reports of disruptions in the province.

“The ANC in Mpumalanga distances itself from what the media is saying regarding the event that took place. We will, however, investigate these claims.”

However, the police's Leonard Hlathi says a case of assault has been opened at the Tonga police station.

“The ANC had its Thuma Mina campaign when the commotion broke out. We ask people to refer those questions to the ANC. As the police we can only attest to the fact that a case was opened.”

ANC secretary general interacts with community members during a door to door campaign in Nazareth in Middleburg as part of the #ThumamMina campaign. The SG is accompanied by NEC member Dr Gwen Ramokgopha. pic.twitter.com/IGFV74AqT2 — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) November 18, 2018

