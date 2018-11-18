Popular Topics
Mother & her 2 teens in critical condition following car crash

Paramedics says the vehicles collided between smith street and Stanger Road this morning.

Ambulance siren. Picture: Supplied.
Ambulance siren. Picture: Supplied.
48 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – A mother and her two teenage children are in a critical condition after a collision in Durban.

Paramedics say the vehicles collided between smith street and Stanger Road this morning.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson says, “In one vehicle there was a mother and her two children and the mother and one child were severely stuck in a wreckage. Paramedics stabilised them on the scene and the team used jaws of life to free them.

“In the second vehicle, there was a total of four occupants with injuries ranging from moderate to critical. And they too were stabilised by paramedics on the scene before being transported to various hospitals for further treatment.”

Meanwhile, 12 police officers have been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the M1 in Marianhill.

