Molefe: I am not implicated in any wrongdoing

Brian Molefe has been invited by the state capture commission of inquiry to attend Monday’s proceedings where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will give testimony, implicating Molefe in affairs during his term as Eskom CEO back in 2016.

FILE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.
FILE: Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe speaks during a press conference in Johannesburg on 3 November 2016. Picture: EWN.
49 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says he finds nothing unlawful or illegal with his support for the implementation of nuclear energy.

Molefe has been invited by the state capture commission of inquiry to attend Monday’s proceedings where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will give testimony, implicating Molefe in affairs during his term as Eskom CEO back in 2016.

The notice by the Zondo Commission says Gordhan will implicate Molefe in unlawful and improper conduct.
But Molefe insists he is not implicated in any wrongdoing.

“Mr Gordhan’s statement clearly says that the implementation of the request or proposal by Eskom was a Cabinet decision. My understanding is that I am not implicated in any wrongdoing. It is in the statement itself that this was a Cabinet decision. I don’t see anything that requires my response.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

