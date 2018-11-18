Molefe: I am not implicated in any wrongdoing
Brian Molefe has been invited by the state capture commission of inquiry to attend Monday’s proceedings where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will give testimony, implicating Molefe in affairs during his term as Eskom CEO back in 2016.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe says he finds nothing unlawful or illegal with his support for the implementation of nuclear energy.
Molefe has been invited by the state capture commission of inquiry to attend Monday’s proceedings where Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will give testimony, implicating Molefe in affairs during his term as Eskom CEO back in 2016.
The notice by the Zondo Commission says Gordhan will implicate Molefe in unlawful and improper conduct.
But Molefe insists he is not implicated in any wrongdoing.
“Mr Gordhan’s statement clearly says that the implementation of the request or proposal by Eskom was a Cabinet decision. My understanding is that I am not implicated in any wrongdoing. It is in the statement itself that this was a Cabinet decision. I don’t see anything that requires my response.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
Patricia De Lille announces launch of new political party
-
[FULL STATEMENT] Patricia de Lille announces new political movement
-
Zondo commission invites Brian Molefe to attend Monday proceedings
-
Suspected hijacker killed in Lenasia
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.