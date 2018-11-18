Mkhize reiterates Ramaphosa’s assurances on Ingonyama Trust land

Zweli Mkhize met with Amakhosi from the eThekwini region as a part of the ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurances that the land under the Ingonyama Trust will not be expropriated by the ruling party.

Mkhize met with Amakhosi from the eThekwini region as a part of the ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.

The issue of land has become a sticky point for traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal since the party’s December resolution to expropriate land without compensation which was initially thought to affect the Ingonyama Trust.

Ramaphosa has since clarified with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini who is the sole trustee of Ingonyama that the nearly three million hectares of land will remain in the hands of black people.

Mkhize started off the meeting by allaying any possible fears by traditional leaders that their role in this constitutional democracy will be diminished.

He has told Amakhosi that government remains committed to addressing their concerns ahead of 2019 and beyond.

While the media has not been allowed to form part of the open discussions between the two, provincial ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has conceded to the influence these traditional leaders have over their communities.

"We are not worried about our campaign in rural areas because the Amakhosi we talk to do not blackmail the ANC when they raise issues; but they've spoken to the ANC to ask whether they could intervene and clarify the different matters."

With KwaZulu-Natal largely having rural voters, traditional leaders play an important role in providing support to political parties to increase their vote ahead of elections.

