Mkhize reiterates Ramaphosa’s assurances on Ingonyama Trust land
Zweli Mkhize met with Amakhosi from the eThekwini region as a part of the ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.
DURBAN - Cooperative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize has reiterated President Cyril Ramaphosa’s assurances that the land under the Ingonyama Trust will not be expropriated by the ruling party.
Mkhize met with Amakhosi from the eThekwini region as a part of the ANC’s Thuma Mina campaign ahead of the 2019 elections.
The issue of land has become a sticky point for traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal since the party’s December resolution to expropriate land without compensation which was initially thought to affect the Ingonyama Trust.
Ramaphosa has since clarified with Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini who is the sole trustee of Ingonyama that the nearly three million hectares of land will remain in the hands of black people.
Mkhize started off the meeting by allaying any possible fears by traditional leaders that their role in this constitutional democracy will be diminished.
He has told Amakhosi that government remains committed to addressing their concerns ahead of 2019 and beyond.
While the media has not been allowed to form part of the open discussions between the two, provincial ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has conceded to the influence these traditional leaders have over their communities.
"We are not worried about our campaign in rural areas because the Amakhosi we talk to do not blackmail the ANC when they raise issues; but they've spoken to the ANC to ask whether they could intervene and clarify the different matters."
With KwaZulu-Natal largely having rural voters, traditional leaders play an important role in providing support to political parties to increase their vote ahead of elections.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
Patricia De Lille announces launch of new political party
-
[FULL STATEMENT] Patricia de Lille announces new political movement
-
Zondo commission invites Brian Molefe to attend Monday proceedings
-
Suspected hijacker killed in Lenasia
-
Molefe: I am not implicated in any wrongdoing
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.