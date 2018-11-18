Maimane: Those politically connected to ANC get all the benefits
Maimane also criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters accusing it of teaming up with the ANC to expropriate land without compensation.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) has economically polarised and benefited individuals who have close ties to the ruling party.
Maimane says those individuals are opportunities more than others.
Maimane was speaking on Saturday in Germiston at Ekurhuleni campaigning for the 2019 elections.
Maimane also criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters accusing it of teaming up with the ANC to expropriate land without compensation.
“South Africa is engulfed in a system of corruption that locks South African out. Th politically connected benefit and the rest of the country is left alone that’s why 10 million people are unemployed.”
Popular in Local
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.