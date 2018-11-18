Maimane: Those politically connected to ANC get all the benefits

Maimane also criticised the Economic Freedom Fighters accusing it of teaming up with the ANC to expropriate land without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane says the African National Congress (ANC) has economically polarised and benefited individuals who have close ties to the ruling party.

Maimane says those individuals are opportunities more than others.

Maimane was speaking on Saturday in Germiston at Ekurhuleni campaigning for the 2019 elections.

“South Africa is engulfed in a system of corruption that locks South African out. Th politically connected benefit and the rest of the country is left alone that’s why 10 million people are unemployed.”