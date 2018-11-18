Macron's popularity falls to 25 percent: poll

Thirty-four percent were "mostly dissatisfied" while 39% were "very dissatisfied", according to the poll.

PARIS – The popularity of French President Emmanuel Macron has dropped to just 25%, according to a major tracker poll published on Sunday.

The poll by research group Ifop was published in the Journal du Dimanche a day after a nationwide "yellow vest" protest against high fuel prices that analysts say has come to represent widespread frustration with the 40-year-old president.

The results of the widely watched poll showed an overall fall of four points in November from the previous month, with only 4% of respondents saying they were "very satisfied" with Macron's performance, while 21% were "mostly satisfied".

Thirty-four percent were "mostly dissatisfied" while 39% were "very dissatisfied", according to the poll.

The survey was conducted between 9-17 November on 1,957 people.

The results reinforce a longer-term trend of French voters turning quickly on their presidents soon after their election - something which also happened to Macron's predecessors Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy.

Macron's latest dip still has him higher than Hollande's 20% at the same time of his term, while Sarkozy had a rating of 44%.

Nearly 283,000 people took part in protests on Sunday that channelled anger at Macron, a former investment banker who has pushed through a series of reforms aimed at bolstering economic growth.

The "yellow vest" movement enjoyed much more public support than others against Macron since he swept to the presidency last year.