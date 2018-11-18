Lotto Results: Saturday 17 November 2018

EWN brings you the winning Lotto results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG - The winning numbers from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 17 November are as follows.

Lotto results: 6, 14, 18, 28, 33, 44 Bonus: 32

LottoPlus results: 3, 5, 23, 44, 48, 49 Bonus: 9

LottoPlus2 results: 11, 13, 16, 24, 41, 49 Bonus: 44

For more details visit the National Lottery website.