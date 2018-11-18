Popular Topics
Go

Limpopo cops rearrest 1 of 4 suspects who escaped from custody

Abel Modiba, aged 31, was re-arrested at Rwanda Village in the Nwamitwa area outside Tzaneen during a sting operation on Saturday.

Picture: Freeimages.com.
Picture: Freeimages.com.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police have rearrested one of the four suspects who escaped from custody.

Abel Modiba, aged 31, was re-arrested at Rwanda Village in the Nwamitwa area outside Tzaneen during a sting operation on Saturday.

It understood the four prisoners were being transported to Polokwane on Wednesday when they jumped off the back of a moving police vehicle.

The police’s Moatshe Ngoepe says anyone with information that can lead to the rearrests of these three escapees must contact the police.

“The manhunt for the remaining three Thomas Nkuna, Jeffrey Nkuna and George Nkuna is still ongoing.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

