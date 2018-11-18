Kgatlana's late goal ensures perfect Afcon start for Banyana
In what looked certain to be a goalless draw with both sides sharing the spoils in the Cape Coast of Ghana, Thembi Kgatlane’s thunderous strike gave Desiree Ellis’ ladies their first win over Nigeria.
JOHANNESBURG - Midfielder Thembi Kgatlana scored a late goal for Banyana Banyana to beat Women’s Afcon defending champions Nigeria in their opening Group B game on Sunday evening.
In what looked certain to be a goalless draw with both sides sharing the spoils in the Cape Coast of Ghana, Kgatlane’s thunderous strike gave Desiree Ellis’ ladies their first win over their West African opponents for the first time since the semifinal stages of the African Women’s Championship in 2012, when Captain Janine van Wyk found the back of the net.
It was somewhat of a tactical masterclass from Ellis who made the brave decision to push Kgatlana up front and drop Jermaine Seoposenwe into a deeper midfield role and the latter provided the assist for Kgatlana who finished with aplomb.
The win gives Banyana a well deserved three points and sit pretty at the top of Group B and they next face Equatorial Guinea on 21 November.
What a beautiful goal by Kgatlana to give @Banyana_Banyana the lead pic.twitter.com/ZaLwBkjfMM— Banyana_Banyana (@Banyana_Banyana) November 18, 2018
