JMPD warns of road closures during Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge
The Johannesburg Metro Police Department has urged motorists to use alternative routes with a number of roads being closed off for most of the day due to the race.
JOHANNESBURG – The 22nd edition of the Telkom 947 Cycle Challenge is taking place today with over 28,000 cyclists expected to hit the streets of Joburg
This year’s route is a reversal of the one used for the last four editions and will have a significant impact on road closures throughout the city.
The event itself will start and end at Riversands Commercial Park on the R511.
The race will head north on Malibongwe Avenue before going south on Jan Smuts and across the Nelson Mandela Bridge in Braamfontein.
Roads have been closed since 5 am this morning and will only likely be reopened at around 3 pm this afternoon
JMPD spokesperson Wayne Minnaar says, “Motorists can use Rivonia Road and the N1 as alternative roads to reach Sandton or Oxford Road.”
Closed routes will be manned by the JMPD and no access will be granted during the race.
#WeekendBreakfast don't know which roads are closed for the #CC2018 race around Johannesburg? @PhemeloMotene and the team have attached alternative routes for you ;) pic.twitter.com/vV00EArprF— 702 (@Radio702) November 18, 2018
#CC2018 Men's elite riders at the top of Hyde Park...— Telkom 947 CC (@947Cycle) November 18, 2018
Follow elite coverage on #CCmens or #CCwoman or follow our live streams through the day on https://t.co/ZxZ18WSXgY pic.twitter.com/EE0dtLwToq
