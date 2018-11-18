Jenna Dewan has "nothing but respect" for Jessie J
The 37-year-old actress has come out in support of Jessie J - who recently started dating her ex-husband Channing Tatum - after the British singer bemoaned being compared to Dewan in an Instagram post.
The 37-year-old actress has come out in support of Jessie J - who recently started dating her ex-husband Channing Tatum - after the British singer bemoaned being compared to Dewan in an Instagram post.
Responding to Jessie J's original message, Dewan posted on Twitter: "Amen Jessie! Yes!!!! Women for women all the way. No need for negativity. Let's live in a world where we support each other and raise each other up. Like I said before, positive vibes all the way. Nothing but respect [heart emoji] (sic)"
Beautiful message @JessieJ— Jenna Dewan (@jennadewan) November 17, 2018
❤️ #womensupportwomen #respect pic.twitter.com/Mgmp8swLMG
Dewan has a five-year-old daughter called Everly with Tatum, and the pair have retained a healthy relationship since their split.
The high-profile duo revealed they'd separated in April, saying in a joint statement: "We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together.
"Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.
"There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision - just two best friends seeing it's time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible."
Since then, Tatum - who is, perhaps, best-known for starring in the 'Magic Mike' movies - has started dating the British pop star, and Jenna has been seeing the Tony Award-winning actor Steve Kazee.
A source recently said: "Jenna is having a lot of fun with Steve. They've been dating for months out of the spotlight and it's becoming more serious. They have a lot in common."
