Gauteng officials meet to discuss challenges in taxi industry
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Community Safety Department met with taxi bosses Santaco on Sunday to address challenges facing the industry.
Officials discussed several issues, including taxi violence, road accident fatalities and sexual violence.
The South African National Taxi Council has been meeting for three days to address the challenges its currently facing.
The gathering comes as South Africans brace to celebrate the festive season, one of the industry’s busiest times.
Various taxi associations were in attendance with the hopes of carving solutions to their problems, including the eradication of incidents of sexual assault carried out in taxis.
Local Government says it also needs to partner with taxi operators to address road fatalities.
Representative Charles Mothou says: “We thought government would put in place good interventions, by looking at key areas where there’s congestion and deploying more resources.”
Santaco says it’s committed to transforming the industry into a safe reliable public transport system.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
