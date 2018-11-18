Despite losses, Trump insists his party won 'historic' victory
Democrats have picked up at least 36 seats in the House of Representatives, possibly as many as 40, giving them an overall majority, with notable strength in some of the Midwestern states that were key to Trump's 2016 election.
WASHINGTON - Even with late US election results strongly favoring opposition Democrats, US President Donald Trump has again declared "a tremendous victory" and said it would have been even greater had his name been on the ballot.
"We had a tremendous set of victories," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" journalist Chris Wallace in an interview recorded Friday.
Democrats have picked up at least 36 seats in the House of Representatives, possibly as many as 40, giving them an overall majority, with notable strength in some of the Midwestern states that were key to Trump's 2016 election.
When Republicans lost 30 seats in 2006, Republican President George Bush declared it a "thumping."
Asked about that on Fox, Trump replied, "I won the Senate and that's historic too" for a president's party in a midterm election. "It's almost never happened."
Republicans have secured at least 52 seats in the 100-member Senate. An unexpectedly tight race in normally Republican Mississippi is headed to a run-off.
Trump said Republicans would have done better but "I wasn't on the ballot."
But as he campaigned for Republican candidates around the country, as Wallace pointed out, Trump had repeatedly urged voters to "pretend I'm on the ballot."
Asked what grade he would give his presidency so far, Trump said, "I hate to do it, but I will do it: I give myself an A-plus... Can I go higher than that?"
Popular in World
-
Malta journalist murder masterminds identified: report
-
Argentine submarine find 'first step' to learning disaster's cause
-
Netanyahu meeting on coalition crisis ends 'without results' - finance ministry
-
China: No developing country will fall into debt trap by cooperating with China
-
Economists warn UK may be hit by recession in Brexit deal
-
Trump says eying up to five changes in senior staff
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.