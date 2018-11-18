De Lille received ‘thousands of requests’ to launch new party
On Sunday afternoon, Patricia De Lille announced her decision to reinvent her political career by introducing a new political order.
CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she’s received thousands of requests from Capetonians to start a new political party.
On Sunday afternoon, De Lille announced her decision to reinvent her political career by introducing a new political order.
“Today I am announcing my response to the many thousands of South Africans who have reached out to me with one resounding request: that I do not give up on the good fight for a better South Africa.”
The party is to be officially launched at the start of next year.
An online link to De Lille’s For Good movement connects to a Facebook page that’s already been followed and liked by more than 27,000 people.
The former Cape Town Mayor, who resigned and left the DA last month, says today's politics has failed South Africans and many have lost their faith in politicians.
De Lille says an IPSOS survey confirms she still enjoys widespread support and she's taken the decision to contest the 2019 elections in all nine provinces.
But she's still doing more research as to whether her new party will use the name of the party she started in 2003, the Independent Democrats.
“Duty and service runs through my blood and I am responding to that call.”
De Lille didn't pass up the opportunity during Sunday’s announcement to also take more swipes at the DA.
De Lille is promising that her new political formation will disrupt the current political system.
WATCH: De Lille to contest 2019 elections with new party
Read Patricia de Lille's full statement here.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
