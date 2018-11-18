[WATCH LIVE] De Lille announces launch of new political party

Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia De Lille held a press briefing on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - Former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille says she will be launching a new political party that will contest the 2019 elections .

De Lille resigned from her position as the City’s first citizen and as Democratic Alliance (DA) member at the end of last month.

Following her departure from the mayoral office, She had remained mum about her future plans but has made it clear she’ll continue to fight for better living conditions of all Capetonians.

On the steps of the Western Cape High Court, where she signed her resignation letter last month, De Lille said she’ll take time out to map out her future, in consultation with her family.

The former mayor has announced she’ll make a “statement of national importance” today.

