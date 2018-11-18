DA raises concerns over Esidimeni payouts
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is concerned that the budget allocated to reimburse families who were affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy is not enough to pay all the claimants.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is concerned that the budget allocated to reimburse families who were affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy is not enough to pay all the claimants.
The party says it has been made aware that there are 200 new claims which have been verified to be covered by the arbitration ruling made by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.
He ruled that R1 million be paid to each claimant for constitutional damages, R180,000 for emotional trauma, and R20,000 for funeral expenses owed from the burial of the deceased.
The DA’s Jack Bloom says this money will not be enough.
“What’s really going to be needed is a bit more than R200 million. I think the provincial government needs to settle its obligations as soon as possible.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding
-
Patricia De Lille announces launch of new political party
-
Zondo commission invites Brian Molefe to attend Monday proceedings
-
[FULL STATEMENT] Patricia de Lille announces new political movement
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
-
Suspected hijacker killed in Lenasia
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.