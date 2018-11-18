DA raises concerns over Esidimeni payouts

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is concerned that the budget allocated to reimburse families who were affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy is not enough to pay all the claimants.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is concerned that the budget allocated to reimburse families who were affected by the Life Esidimeni tragedy is not enough to pay all the claimants.

The party says it has been made aware that there are 200 new claims which have been verified to be covered by the arbitration ruling made by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

He ruled that R1 million be paid to each claimant for constitutional damages, R180,000 for emotional trauma, and R20,000 for funeral expenses owed from the burial of the deceased.

The DA’s Jack Bloom says this money will not be enough.

“What’s really going to be needed is a bit more than R200 million. I think the provincial government needs to settle its obligations as soon as possible.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)