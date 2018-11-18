City of CT weighing options on alternatives housing for Hout Bay residents
About 93 people were displaced when a fire ripped through a section of the Hangberg Improvement Development Area (HIDA) last month.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says it's weighing up options to provide alternative housing to fire-affected Hout Bay residents.
About 93 people were displaced when a fire ripped through a section of the Hangberg Improvement Development Area (HIDA) last month.
Families were then moved to the Hout Bay Civic Centre, as an interim solution, while authorities find alternative housing for them.
After being moved to the Civic Centre, some families have now moved in with relatives in the community.
Others who did not have the option to do so had to stay behind, but are now becoming frustrated with the temporary living arrangement and demand that authorities step up efforts to accommodate them.
“I’m already a private person and now we’re stepping on each other’s toes. We were friends at home and family but now we’re getting on each other’s nerves and it’s not on. We’re getting claustrophobic now.”
Twenty-four structures have been affected when the blaze broke out on the 19th of last month.
According to Hout Bay ward Councillor, Rob Quintas discussions are taking place with Mayor Dan Plato in an attempt to bring relief to residents’ plight.
