[ALERT] Eskom implements stage 1 rotational load shedding

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it’s implementing stage 1 rotational load shedding from 12pm until 10pm on Sunday, 18 November.

In a statement, the power utility explains load shedding has been implemented to "preserve resources".

Eskom says there’s been a number of breakdowns at power stations around the country.

The utility says the levels of its pump water schemes, which use water to generate power, have dropped considerably. Eskom's Khulu Phasiwe explains: “The way they operate, the water needs to be at an upper dam so that you can release it and generate electricity. When it’s at a lower dam, essentially you have to use electricity from other power stations to push water up to the upper dam. Unfortunately for us, there were many breakdowns today.”

Eskom customers have been advised to check the load shedding schedule on Eskom's website or their municipal website. The power company has also urged customers to switch off all non-essential lighting and electricity appliances.

@Eskom_SA has implemented Stage 1 loadshedding from 12pm today until 22:00 to preserve emergency resources. We will keep you informed should there be any change in stage or times. Please consult your loadshedding schedule for your area. We apologise for any inconvenience. — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 18, 2018

Earlier this week, Eskom presented a nine-point-plan to address the country’s current coal supply woes.

Eskom is struggling to keep the country’s lights on, with 10 of its power stations having less than 20 days of coal stockpiles and five of those will only last five days.

As a result, the parastatal is warning South Africans of possible power outages during the festive season.

Eskom CEO Phakamani Hadebe says the utility has dedicated R11.5 billion from capital expenditure over the next 12 months to address coal supply.

