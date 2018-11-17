Woman blows herself up near police station in Chechen capital Grozny - RIA

Nobody else was killed or injured in the blast, RIA said. No other details were immediately available.

MOSCOW - A woman blew herself up on Saturday near a police station checkpoint in the Chechen capital Grozny in the south of Russia, RIA news agency said.

