WC authorities crack whip on reckless drivers

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape Traffic Department officials have collected more than R350,000 in fines this weekend.

Over 400 drivers have also been prosecuted for driving above the speed limit.

At the same time, drivers can expect traffic delays on the N1 inbound before the R300, as the city performs routine road maintenance.

The city's Maxine Bezuidenhout explains: “The N1 inbound between Durban Road and Jip de Jager Drive has been closed to traffic to conduct road rehabilitation. It will remain closed until 5am on 19 November 2018.”

Road works will be put on hold during the week but will continue from 7pm next Friday until 5am the following Monday.

Residents have been advised to find alternative routes this weekend.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)