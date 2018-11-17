Popular Topics
Go

Two people killed following head-on collision in Alberton

One vehicle immediately burst into flames after the crash while the driver was still trapped behind the steering wheel.

Netcare 911 ambulance. Picture: Twitter/@ArriveAlive.
Netcare 911 ambulance. Picture: Twitter/@ArriveAlive.
21 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Two people have died following a head-on collision involving two cars on Swartkoppies Road in Alberton.

One vehicle immediately burst into flames after the crash while the driver was still trapped behind the steering wheel.

It's understood that one driver made a U-turn in the middle of the street and drove against oncoming traffic, crashing head on with another vehicle.

Ekurhuleni Emergency Management Services spokesperson William Ntladi says, “As we speak emergency services rescue team from Alberton Fire station are on scene doing a body recovery.

“Subsequent to the crash, both drivers of the vehicles were trapped inside and rescue teams had to use jaws of life to recover the bodies.”

Timeline

Comments

