Two ex-presidents through to Madagascar election run-off: results
Neither won the 50% required for a first-round win, with Rajoelina on 39.19% and Ravalomanana on 35.29%, according to final results from the CENI election commission, with the run-off scheduled for 19 December.
ANTANANARIVO - Two former presidents of Madagascar, Andry Rajoelina and Marc Ravalomanana, came out top in the country's election, results showed Saturday, and are set to compete in a run-off.
Neither won the 50% required for a first-round win, with Rajoelina on 39.19% and Ravalomanana on 35.29%, according to final results from the CENI election commission, with the run-off scheduled for 19 December.
Hery Rajaonarimampianina, who was running to hold onto power, secured only 8.84% of the vote, the commission said, adding turnout was 54.3%.
All three leading candidates, out of 36 runners, have raised allegations of fraud and malpractice by election authorities, and the result could be subject to a fierce legal battle.
"We have adopted three rules of conduct: transparency, impartiality and independence," CENI president Hery Rakotomanana said as the final results were announced.
"We have not accepted any orders from anyone in this election... no favours have been given to anyone."
Madagascar is one of the world's poorest countries, according to World Bank data, with almost four in five people living in grinding poverty on the Indian Ocean island.
But the frontrunners spent huge sums on flashy campaign rallies, helicopters and giveaways such as free T-shirts for supporters.
Popular in Africa
-
C.Africa ex-militia leader extradited to ICC for trial
-
[PODCAST] Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music
-
At least 42 feared dead in Zimbabwe bus fire
-
Mortar bombs fired at UN peacekeeping base in eastern Congo
-
Struggling Fastjet plans to raise at least $40 mln
-
At least 42 killed in Zimbabwe bus fire
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.