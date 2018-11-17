Stan Lee laid to rest at private funeral
The 95-year-old Marvel Comics legend passed away last week and his family held a small, intimate memorial service on Friday, in accordance with his wishes.
LONDON - Stan Lee has been laid to rest after a private memorial for family and friends.
The 95-year-old Marvel Comics legend passed away last week and his family held a small, intimate memorial service on Friday, in accordance with his wishes.
Lee's POW! Entertainment company shared a message on Twitter, which read: "Stan was always adamant that he did not want a large public funeral, and as such his family has conducted a private closed ceremony in accordance with his final wishes. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with him."
However, fans will have the chance to pay their respect to legend in the near future.
The statement continued: "We at Stan Lee's POW! Entertainment are working on putting together a tribute befitting the greatest creator of our time and the father of modern pop culture. The grandeur of Stan makes this a monumental task, and we hope to have more info in the days to come. In the meantime, we understand and share your desire to commune with fellow fans, and we have set up a tribute wall on therealstanlee.com where we can all share our thoughts, prayers and messages of support.
"We look forward to joining all of Stan's fans in celebrating his extraordinary life and legacy."
Stan Lee began his career as a comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, actor, and publisher, in 1935, and has created or co-created some of the most famous comic book characters - and later on-screen heroes - that are still loved by millions today.
In collaboration with artist Jack Kirby, he created the likes of Black Panther, Nick Fury, the Hulk, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Inhumans, and Scarlet Witch, as well as teaming up with his own brother Larry Leiber and Jack on the creation of Ant-Man and Thor, and again with Jack, Larry, and Don Heck on one of Marvel's most iconic superheroes, Iron Man.
He also joined forces with artist and writer Steve Ditko - who passed away in June this year - to create the legendary web-slinging superhero Spider-Man, as well as Doctor Strange.
Lee is credited with being the first writer to give his superheroes flaws and hang-ups, as well as allowing villains to have psychological complexity that blurred the lines between good and evil.
He was made interim editor for Marvel predecessor Timely Comics at just 19, and after serving in World War II, he returned to his editor position at the newly named Marvel Comics, and - alongside Jack Kirby - launched 'The Fantastic Four' in 1961 as an answer to rivals DC Comics' Justice League.
In 1972, he was named publisher of the company, and in 1980, he moved from New York to Los Angeles to set up an animation studio and build relationships in Hollywood.
His characters have now been showcased on both television and blockbuster film, and he is known for making cameo appearances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) films.
His wife Joan passed away last year, and he is survived by his 68-year-old daughter Joan Celia Lee.
Popular in Lifestyle
-
King Monada's new track 'Idibala' sweeps the globe
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
-
Lotto results: Wednesday 14 November 2018
-
John Legend: Kanye sees himself in Trump
-
Actor Rebel Wilson loses appeal on Australian defamation case
-
[WATCH] Cassper Nyovest, Shwi Nom'tekhala team up in new song
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.