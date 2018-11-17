Security officials prevent panga attack at CT school

It’s understood a gang member, walking his girlfriend to Delft Technical High School, attempted to attack another man from a rival gang just outside the school's premises on Friday.

CAPE TOWN - School officers in Cape Town had to intervene to stop an alleged gang-related panga attack at a high school, just before mayco member for safety and security JP Smith was set to visit the institution.

It’s understood a gang member, walking his girlfriend to Delft Technical High School, attempted to attack another man from a rival gang just outside the school's premises on Friday.

Both suspects subsequently fled the scene.

Smith says the two officers from the school had to intervene while the violent attack took place.

According to Smith, every school in Delft is now guarded by official school officers.

“Officers deployed to the school intervened with two gangsters who attacked each other in front of the school. They were able to block them from entering the school and confiscated the weapons, including the panga that the was wielded.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)