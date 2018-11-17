‘Save Eskom’: Unions send strong message to govt over IPP contracts
Thousands of workers braved the scorching weather to march to the Union Buildings.
JOHANNESBURG - Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has accused government of deliberately collapsing Eskom so it can have the power utility privatised.
Jim says the signing of Independent Power Producers is the first step to achieving this.
He made the claims at the Union Buildings following a march led by the National union of Mineworker against the project on Saturday.
Jim has a strong message for Eskom and government.
“We know the tender is to break up Eskom and to privatise Eskom. It is being collapsed deliberately so that they should privatise it. Numsa and NUM workers must be united.”
Among them is Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.
Vavi says they will fight together to protect Eskom against corruption.
“We will not be divided. We want unity on the ground between the NUM and Numsa to fight a common struggle, to save Eskom.”
The unions say they won’t rest until the Eskom board is sacked.
Camps set outside the Union Buildings BD pic.twitter.com/n9f29ChDt5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2018
[INTERESTING] these can be seen at the union Buildings. Apparently a number of people have been camping outside against government BD pic.twitter.com/pUwZXytuvc— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2018
#NumMarch they have arrived at Union Buildings in their numbers. Workers and members expecting to handover memorandum. BD pic.twitter.com/olANU0BPAl— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 17, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
