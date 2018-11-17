‘Save Eskom’: Unions send strong message to govt over IPP contracts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

‘Save Eskom’: Unions send strong message to govt over IPP contracts

Thousands of workers braved the scorching weather to march to the Union Buildings.

Numsa and Cosatu joined a march by the National Union of Mineworkers over Eskom's agreement with Independent Power Producers, on 17 November 2018. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
Numsa and Cosatu joined a march by the National Union of Mineworkers over Eskom's agreement with Independent Power Producers, on 17 November 2018. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
15 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Numsa general secretary Irvin Jim has accused government of deliberately collapsing Eskom so it can have the power utility privatised.

Jim says the signing of Independent Power Producers is the first step to achieving this.

He made the claims at the Union Buildings following a march led by the National union of Mineworker against the project on Saturday.

Jim has a strong message for Eskom and government.

“We know the tender is to break up Eskom and to privatise Eskom. It is being collapsed deliberately so that they should privatise it. Numsa and NUM workers must be united.”

Thousands of workers braved the scorching weather to march to the Union Buildings.

Among them is Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

Vavi says they will fight together to protect Eskom against corruption.

“We will not be divided. We want unity on the ground between the NUM and Numsa to fight a common struggle, to save Eskom.”

The unions say they won’t rest until the Eskom board is sacked.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA