Probe launched after two bodies found in car at Unicor Dam
The discovery was made by South African Police Service divers unit from Secunda, together with Delta 1 Rescue Diving while they were busy with their training activities.
JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga are investigating after two bodies were found inside a VW Citi Golf at Unicor Dam on Friday.
The discovery was made by South African Police Service divers unit from Secunda, together with Delta 1 Rescue Diving while they were busy with their training activities.
While the exact circumstances leading to the deaths are still unclear, investigations have revealed that one of the bodies was that of Siyabonga Nkabi. Nkabi also owned the stranded car and was reported missing along with Precious Mtsweni.
The police's Leonard Hlathi says the probe into the matter is ongoing.
“There was a lady who was reported missing along with him. The families have been notified. They’ve confirmed these are their family members.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Malema: SA financial sector must be interrupted to empower black people
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
‘Save Eskom’: Unions send strong message to govt over IPP contracts
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
-
Meet first black woman to get a PhD in internal medicine at Wits
-
Road closures for 947 Cycle Challenge
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.