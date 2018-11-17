Popular Topics
Probe launched after two bodies found in car at Unicor Dam

The discovery was made by South African Police Service divers unit from Secunda, together with Delta 1 Rescue Diving while they were busy with their training activities.

Picture: EWN.
Picture: EWN.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police in Mpumalanga are investigating after two bodies were found inside a VW Citi Golf at Unicor Dam on Friday.

The discovery was made by South African Police Service divers unit from Secunda, together with Delta 1 Rescue Diving while they were busy with their training activities.

While the exact circumstances leading to the deaths are still unclear, investigations have revealed that one of the bodies was that of Siyabonga Nkabi. Nkabi also owned the stranded car and was reported missing along with Precious Mtsweni.

The police's Leonard Hlathi says the probe into the matter is ongoing.

“There was a lady who was reported missing along with him. The families have been notified. They’ve confirmed these are their family members.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

