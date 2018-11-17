Popular Topics
Go

[PODCAST] Oliver Mtukudzi talks Zim politics, depression & passion for music

| Oliver Mtukudzi spoke to EWN reporter Katleho Sekhotho ahead of his performance at the Nubian Music Festival which will be held at the Eagle Waters Wildlife resort from 14-16 December.

One of Zimbabwe’s most iconic musicians and human rights activist Oliver Mtukudzi says he still makes music for people of all ages, adding that music is about touching the hearts of people.

Mtukudzi spoke to EWN reporter Katleho Sekhotho ahead of his performance at the Nubian Music Festival which will be held at the Eagle Waters Wildlife resort.

The icon shares his views on Zimbabwean politics, the great battle against depression many people face, and still making music for the sole purpose of giving hope to people.

