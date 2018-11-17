Pence vows tariffs to remain until 'China changes its ways'

WASHINGTON – Vice President Mike Pence warned Saturday that US sanctions and pressure on China would remain in place until Beijing reforms its trade practices.

"We've put tariffs on $250 billion in Chinese goods and that number could more than double," he told CEOs from around the region.

"We hope for better, but the United States will not change course until China changes its ways."