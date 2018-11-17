Opposition parties call on Ramaphosa to account for Bosasa payment
The company holds multi-million-rand government tenders and has also been linked to dodgy payments and security services for some Members of Parliament.
JOHANNESBURG – Opposition parties have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for his action after he revealed that he received money from Bosasa for his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.
The Democratic Alliance (DA) says Ramaphosa defence that he was unaware of the payment is not acceptable.
Ramaphosa sent a letter to the speaker of Parliament saying Bosasa made a separate donation to a trust meant to fund his presidential campaign and not for consultancy services.
The DA's spokesperson Solly Malatsi says the president must clarify the matter.
“It’s highly unethical that the president of a country has financially benefited from a company and individuals linked to a company that has done not only business but lucrative business with the state.”
The ANC says while it does not want to be drawn into the politics of other parties, it commands the president for coming forward
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says, “The president has demonstrated greater accountability and transparency to the people of this country that as soon as he became aware of this matter, he then went out to state those in the public.”
The Inkatha Freedom Party has called on Speaker of Parliament Baleka Mbete investigate the matter.
