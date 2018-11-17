Numsa to fight Eskom 'retrenchments'
The workers union joined forces with trade union NUM on Saturday to march against the power utility’s signing of Independent Power Producers contracts and the possible privatisation of Eskom.
JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Numsa says it’s against the planned retrenchments of workers by Eskom.
The workers union joined forces with trade union NUM on Saturday, to march against the power utility’s signing of Independent Power Producers (IPP) contracts and the possible privatisation of Eskom.
They marched to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum to the office of the president and Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.
The union's Irvin Jim has accused the power utility of having plans to retrench thousands of workers in the next five years.
“It is a lie that those power stations have reached their lifespan. If we didn’t have a board of IPPs, all they need to do is take a decision to extend the lifespans of those power stations and keep jobs.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Malema: SA financial sector must be interrupted to empower black people
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
Road closures for 947 Cycle Challenge
-
‘Save Eskom’: Unions send strong message to govt over IPP contracts
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
-
Home Affairs plans to discontinue birth certificates for foreign children
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.