Numsa to fight Eskom 'retrenchments'

The workers union joined forces with trade union NUM on Saturday to march against the power utility’s signing of Independent Power Producers contracts and the possible privatisation of Eskom.

JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Numsa says it’s against the planned retrenchments of workers by Eskom.

The workers union joined forces with trade union NUM on Saturday, to march against the power utility’s signing of Independent Power Producers (IPP) contracts and the possible privatisation of Eskom.

They marched to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum to the office of the president and Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

The union's Irvin Jim has accused the power utility of having plans to retrench thousands of workers in the next five years.

“It is a lie that those power stations have reached their lifespan. If we didn’t have a board of IPPs, all they need to do is take a decision to extend the lifespans of those power stations and keep jobs.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)