Numsa to fight Eskom 'retrenchments'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

Numsa to fight Eskom 'retrenchments'

The workers union joined forces with trade union NUM on Saturday to march against the power utility’s signing of Independent Power Producers contracts and the possible privatisation of Eskom.

Numsa and Cosatu joined a march by the National Union of Mineworkers over Eskom's agreement with Independent Power Producers, on 17 November 2018. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
Numsa and Cosatu joined a march by the National Union of Mineworkers over Eskom's agreement with Independent Power Producers, on 17 November 2018. Picture: @Numsa_Media/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Workers union Numsa says it’s against the planned retrenchments of workers by Eskom.

The workers union joined forces with trade union NUM on Saturday, to march against the power utility’s signing of Independent Power Producers (IPP) contracts and the possible privatisation of Eskom.

They marched to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum to the office of the president and Minister of Energy Jeff Radebe.

The union's Irvin Jim has accused the power utility of having plans to retrench thousands of workers in the next five years.

“It is a lie that those power stations have reached their lifespan. If we didn’t have a board of IPPs, all they need to do is take a decision to extend the lifespans of those power stations and keep jobs.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA