Manuel among leaders at Mitchells Plain summit to tackle socio-economic issues

The Mitchells Plain United Residents Association (MURA), joined by other community upliftment organisations, have gathered in the community to formulate plans through which these issues can be addressed.

CAPE TOWN - A summit is currently underway in a bid to eradicate the socio-economic ills plaguing the township of Mitchells Plain.

The embattled region is home to over 300,000 people and has been rocked by deadly shootings and violent protests for years.

The Mitchells Plain United Residents Association (MURA), joined by other community organisations, have gathered in the community to formulate plans through which these issues can be addressed.

In a bid to address residents’ issues regarding unemployment, safety and local economic development, MURA is hosting the Development Action Group (DAG) and other organisations to discuss these issues.

Former Cabinet minister and keynote speaker Trevor Manuel has highlighted the importance of having quality representation within the city council to address residents’ concerns.

“You will find every time there’s a tik house around which a gang develops to protect the turf and then there’s destruction. Surely the issues if safety and security are so fundamentally important.”

Western Cape Social Development MEC Albert Fritz was also on hand to assure residents of some interventions his department are implementing to address challenges facing the youth.

“We are in talks with the Japanese government to look at a youth café, starting in the Kapteinsklip area.”

Organisations will handover plans formulated here to local authorities to ease their plight.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)