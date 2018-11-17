Malema: SA financial sector must be interrupted to empower black people

The EFF has been meeting with various sectors of society as it formulates its manifesto ahead of the 2019 elections.

JOHANNESBURG – The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema says South Africa’s financial sector must be disrupted in order for it to transform and empower black people.

Malema was speaking at the party's consultative meeting with role players in the financial sector on Friday.

Malema says the country needs to build a solid financial sector.

“We ought to disrupt it and in doing so we must be very bold about it. We must not egg-walk the financial sector. We’ve to empower black people.”