JPMD chief expresses concern over corrupt officers

JOHANNESBURG – The Johannesburg Metro Police Chief has expressed concern about officers who are involved in criminal activities.

David Tembe was speaking at a monthly Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) briefing on Friday.

He's revealed that 24 metro police are facing disciplinary action after being charged with misconduct just last month alone.

Tembe says the unit will take action against officers who are on the wrong side of the law.

“There’s transparency in the City of Johannesburg, we don’t hide anything as Metro Police and as the city. We ensure that the communities that we serve we gain trust by being transparent.”