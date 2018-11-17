IFP calls on National Assembly to investigate Ramaphosa over Bosasa payment

Ramaphosa revealed that until recently he was unware of R500,000 payment by Bosasa which has also been linked to dodgy payments and security services for Members of Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG – The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has called on the National Assembly Speaker to investigate President Cyril Ramaphosa's revelation that he received money from a company that holds multi-million-rand government tenders for his African National Congress (ANC) presidential campaign.

Ramaphosa revealed that until recently he was unaware of R500,000 payment by Bosasa which has also been linked to dodgy payments and security services for Members of Parliament.

The IFP says the president must be beyond reproach and account for his actions.

The party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says, “We view this in a very serious light and consider it to be one of the gravest shortcomings of the president so far in his office.

“We, therefore, call on the Speaker of the National Assembly to consult with relevant Parliamentary committees, including but not limited to the powers and privileges and the ethics committee to consider the relevant course of action.”

Bosasa, now known as African Global Operations, has also been linked to dodgy payments and security services for MPs.

However, Ramaphosa says he was unaware of any such payment until recently.

The president sent a letter to the Speaker of Parliament following a question in the house by official opposition leader Mmusi Maimane.

He asked about Ramaphosa’s son Andile’s dealings with the company.

The president told the National Assembly he believed his son’s business dealings and payments from Bosasa were above board.

In a correction issued on Friday afternoon, Ramaphosa said he has since found out that the company made a separate donation to a trust meant to fund his presidential campaign.

The president's son owns a financial consultancy that does work for Bosasa.

In the statement, Ramaphosa said since his response to the House, he's seeking more clarification on the matter.

He said his son offers his services to African Global Operations in a number of African countries, but not South Africa, to avoid a conflict of interest.

Ramaphosa said he's been subsequently informed that the R500,000 payment was not for consultancy services, but rather a donation made by Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson into a trust account, used to raise funds for his ANC presidential campaign.

Ramaphosa now said the donation was made without his knowledge, and he didn't know about its existence on the day he answered questions in the National Assembly.