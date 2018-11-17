NPA head search: Candidates agree respect for rule of law is important
Advocates Shamiela Batohi and Simphiwe Mlotshwa made the comments during the interview at the Union Buildings on Friday.
PRETORIA – The two last advocates to be interviewed for the prosecutions boss post have both spoke about the paramount importance of maintaining the rule of the law.
President Cyril Ramaphosa setup a panel to help him find the next National Director of Public Prosecutions.
Advocates Batohi says there must be really strong governance principles in the NPA.
“Respect for the for rule of law: I can’t underestimate how important it is that we respect the rule of law. If we do not respect the rule of law the country is on a slippery slope and so it’s hugely important that the rule of law is respected at all times.”
Mlotshwa spokes about human rights.
“When it comes to rule of law, it serves two purposes: firstly, it curtails the abuse of an individual by the state, in so doing it protects the rights of the individual.”
The panel has until early next month submit a list of three candidates to President Ramaphosa to choose from.
