Firefighters battle Table Mountain blaze

Officials say an extensive area of vegetation is alight in Deer Park near Vredehoek.

CAPE TOWN - Firefighters are battling a blaze on the lower slopes of Table Mountain.

Six firefighting vehicles from the City of Cape Town are deployed to the area.

At least 20 staff members from the Table Mountain National Parks are also assisting with firefighting efforts.

The City’s fire and rescue service's Theo Layne says: “There’s no immediate danger to any property. The fire is in the Deer Park area. Firefighters have not contained the fire as yet.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)