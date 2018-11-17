‘Fed up’ Hout Bay fire victims plan picket

Twenty-four structures were gutted when the fire swept through the informal settlement on 19 October.

CAPE TOWN - Hout Bay residents who’ve been displaced by a fire say they’re fed up with the overcrowded living space in a local community hall.

The blaze ripped through a section of the Hangberg Improvement Development Area (HIDA) last month, displacing 93 people.

The affected families were then moved to the Hout Bay Civic Centre, but the majority have now moved in with family members.

Residents have told Eyewitness News all they want is a safe space to live in of their own. They plan to picket on Sunday to create awareness around their plight.

Hout Bay ward councillor, Rob Quintas, says they've provided rebuilding kits to affected families.

“Preliminary investigations in order for us to do so would require the movement of a fair amount of the surrounding and neighbouring households to a temporary location area. It’s a bit of a process.”

Meanwhile, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato, together with city officials, are considering a number of interventions to improve residents current living conditions.

