Eskom prioritises human resource management in its Nine Point Plan

Management has revealed that it is struggling to secure procurement deals in time to keep the grid up.

JOHANNESBURG – Eskom has cited human resource management as one of the issues on its Nine Point Plan to address the country’s coal supply woes.

The utility briefed the media on Friday on the state of its operating system.

Eskom’s Phakamani Hadebe says he would like to start with appointing permanent managers at power stations and giving them power over finances.

He says these appointments will make managers accountable for affairs at power stations.

“So the idea is to take back all the responsibilities to the power stations manager.”

Hadebe says with this plan procurement processes at Eskom will be optimised at each power station.

POSSIBLE LOAD SHEDDING

The power utility said it has started talking to customers about potential rotational load shedding during the festive season.

Ten of the country's 15 power stations have less than 20 days’ coal supply, five of those have less than 10 days.

Eskom's group executive for distribution Mongezi Ntsokolo said South Africans should understand that load shedding is a last resort after all other solutions have been deployed.

He said Eskom has an obligation to consult its customers before interrupting power.

“We are going through exercises where we are communicating with our municipalities to check their readiness.”

The power utility said it will only implement load shedding once it has used up its diesel generation which the utility insists is cheaper than load shedding.

'IN DESPERATE NEED OF FOSSIL FUEL'

Eskom said its only managed to secure a quarter of the coal it needs to keep the grid operating.

Eskom said it needs 4 million tons of the fossil fuel, urgently.

Acting manager for primary energy Dan Mashigo says deals to secure the rest of the supply are currently with Treasury.

“The other offers that are on the table, we still have to engage with them. There are more than 35 million tons, which vary. So the 2.9 million tons have not been confirmed yet and has not been negotiated."