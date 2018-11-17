Dirco welcomes IEC decision on South Africans living abroad for 2019 election

The cooperation agreement signed between the IEC and Dirco will enable South African expatriates and travellers to register and vote at the embassy or consulate nearest them.

PRETORIA – Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu welcomed the agreement reached with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) about South Africa’s diplomatic missions abroad being used for voting in next year’s general election.

Since the national and provincial elections of 1999, Dirco has assisted the IEC with the voting of South African citizens abroad.

Ahead of the national and provincial elections next year, and following the amendments to the Electoral Act, Dirco extended its assistance to include voter registration applications through missions abroad.

The websites of the two bodies give details of how South Africans abroad can get onto the voters’ roll to enable them to cast their ballots next year.