DA’s Msimanga promises better service delivery in elections campaign

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says his party wants to ensure that people vote for a government that cares about them in next year’s national elections.

Msimanga, along with DA leader Mmusi Maimane, earmarked on a campaign trail in Germiston, in Ekurhuleni.

The Tshwane mayor says he wants to end corruption and to root out the rot in the police service.

He says he wants to deliver better service to citizens.

“We’re saying there needs to be fair access to jobs, especially in the public sector. People have been saying that ‘jobs for cash’ is the norm of the day or they’ll have to pay to get into positions. That cannot be tolerated.”

Maimane delivered the keynote address at the gathering on Saturday afternoon. The DA, along with other opposition parties, have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for his action after he revealed that he received money from Bosasa for his African National Congress presidential campaign.

"Yesterday, I received an email with a letter from President Ramaphosa to the Speaker of Parly.



In it, he tried to explain how R500 000 that was suspiciously paid from #Bosasa to his son, was actually paid from Bosasa to his own ANC campaign." - @MmusiMaimane #EkurhuleniLaunch pic.twitter.com/qzOkz0hsOj — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 17, 2018

".#Bosasa is a company that landed billions of Rands of government contracts.



If the money had been for his son, it would be a massive conflict of interest at best.



But the fact that the money was for Ramaphosa makes this far, far worse." - @MmusiMaimane #EkurhuleniLaunch — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 17, 2018

"No wonder President Ramaphosa didn’t declare this payment – it’s dirty money.



And Ramaphosa is not the only one to have scored here." - @MmusiMaimane #EkurhuleniLaunch — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) November 17, 2018

