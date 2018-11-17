Popular Topics
DA’s Msimanga promises better service delivery in elections campaign

Solly Msimanga, along with Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane, earmarked on a campaign trail in Germiston, in Ekurhuleni.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane pictured with Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga where the party launched its elections campaign in Germiston on 17 October 2018. Picture: @Our_DA/Twitter
39 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) Gauteng premier candidate Solly Msimanga says his party wants to ensure that people vote for a government that cares about them in next year’s national elections.

Msimanga, along with DA leader Mmusi Maimane, earmarked on a campaign trail in Germiston, in Ekurhuleni.

The Tshwane mayor says he wants to end corruption and to root out the rot in the police service.

He says he wants to deliver better service to citizens.

“We’re saying there needs to be fair access to jobs, especially in the public sector. People have been saying that ‘jobs for cash’ is the norm of the day or they’ll have to pay to get into positions. That cannot be tolerated.”

Maimane delivered the keynote address at the gathering on Saturday afternoon. The DA, along with other opposition parties, have called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to account for his action after he revealed that he received money from Bosasa for his African National Congress presidential campaign.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

