Cape authorities continue hunt for suspects who attacked traffic officer

The traffic official, who was working alone at the time, had to drive himself to hospital for medical treatment after the attack.

Picture: @WCGovTPW/Twitter
35 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Police are still on the lookout for two suspects who allegedly opened fire on a traffic officer.

It’s understood the officer on duty earlier this week when he was approached by two armed suspects.

Police say the gunmen shot the officer through the thigh and fled the scene with his firearm.

The traffic official, who was working alone at the time, had to drive himself to hospital for medical treatment after the attack.

Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith says: “We’re offering a reward for information for anybody who knows anything. They can come forward and contact the City [of Cape Town’s] call centre. We are keen to recover the illegal firearms that were used by the assailant and the officer’s firearm.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

