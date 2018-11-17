Cape authorities continue hunt for suspects who attacked traffic officer
The traffic official, who was working alone at the time, had to drive himself to hospital for medical treatment after the attack.
CAPE TOWN - Police are still on the lookout for two suspects who allegedly opened fire on a traffic officer.
It’s understood the officer on duty earlier this week when he was approached by two armed suspects.
Police say the gunmen shot the officer through the thigh and fled the scene with his firearm.
The traffic official, who was working alone at the time, had to drive himself to hospital for medical treatment after the attack.
Mayco member for safety and security JP Smith says: “We’re offering a reward for information for anybody who knows anything. They can come forward and contact the City [of Cape Town’s] call centre. We are keen to recover the illegal firearms that were used by the assailant and the officer’s firearm.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Malema: SA financial sector must be interrupted to empower black people
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
-
Opposition parties call on Ramaphosa to account for Bosasa payment
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
Meet first black woman to get a PhD in internal medicine at Wits
-
‘Blindsided’: Unions unite against govt’s IPP plans
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.