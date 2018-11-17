Calm restored after violent Saldanha, Vredenburg protests

Residents took to the streets demanding, among others proper basic services, jobs and housing.

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored to Saldanha Bay and Vredenburg following violent demonstrations this week.

In total, police arrested 38 demonstrators.

They were, however, later released from custody after a deal was reached with municipal officials.

Some Vredenburg residents were fed up with their filthy living conditions, as well as their local leaders’ slow response to improve service delivery.

As a result, mayhem broke out this past week. But municipal bosses have now met with disgruntled residents and outlined plans to alleviate some of the problems raised.

WATCH: Vredenburg residents protest over poor service delivery

A number of municipal buildings, including a community hall and a clinic, were torched. Eleven police vehicles were also damaged.

Officials say about 5,000 protesters took part in demonstrations this week.

Police will continue to monitor area.

