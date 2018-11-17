Calm restored after violent Saldanha, Vredenburg protests
Residents took to the streets demanding, among others proper basic services, jobs and housing.
CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored to Saldanha Bay and Vredenburg following violent demonstrations this week.
Residents took to the streets demanding, among others proper basic services, jobs and housing.
In total, police arrested 38 demonstrators.
They were, however, later released from custody after a deal was reached with municipal officials.
Some Vredenburg residents were fed up with their filthy living conditions, as well as their local leaders’ slow response to improve service delivery.
As a result, mayhem broke out this past week. But municipal bosses have now met with disgruntled residents and outlined plans to alleviate some of the problems raised.
WATCH: Vredenburg residents protest over poor service delivery
A number of municipal buildings, including a community hall and a clinic, were torched. Eleven police vehicles were also damaged.
Officials say about 5,000 protesters took part in demonstrations this week.
Police will continue to monitor area.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Malema: SA financial sector must be interrupted to empower black people
-
Discovery Bank accused of intending to discriminate against minorities
-
‘Save Eskom’: Unions send strong message to govt over IPP contracts
-
PowerBall Results: Friday 16 November 2018
-
Road closures for 947 Cycle Challenge
-
WC authorities crack whip on reckless drivers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.