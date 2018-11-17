‘Blindsided’: Unions unite against govt’s IPP plans

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says the multi-billion rand project is not in line with the tripartite alliance's policy.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federations Cosatu and Numsa are calling on Energy Minister Jeff Radebe to rethink the signing of Eskom’s Independent Power Producers contracts.

Losi is attending the National Union of Mineworkers march to the Union Buildings against the implementations of the IPP.

Cosatu and Numsa have set aside their differences at least for today. The trade union federations are united Eskom and government’s IPP project.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says the ANC-led government blindsided the union by signing the IPP contracts.

“The minister signed without any discussions with us. When we raised this issue, the minister argued and said when he was given the papers to sign….”

National Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they’re supporting the march.

“It’s a deliberate tactic deployed by the state because they want to justify privatisation.”

Radebe is expected to receive the memorandum at the Union Buildings.

