‘Blindsided’: Unions unite against govt’s IPP plans

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Sat
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 20°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 31°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
Go

‘Blindsided’: Unions unite against govt’s IPP plans

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says the multi-billion rand project is not in line with the tripartite alliance's policy.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi at the NUM march outside the Union Buildings on 17 November 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi at the NUM march outside the Union Buildings on 17 November 2018. Picture: Bonga Dlulane/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federations Cosatu and Numsa are calling on Energy Minister Jeff Radebe to rethink the signing of Eskom’s Independent Power Producers contracts.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says the multi-billion rand project is not in line with the tripartite alliance's policy.
Losi is attending the National Union of Mineworkers march to the Union Buildings against the implementations of the IPP.

Cosatu and Numsa have set aside their differences at least for today. The trade union federations are united Eskom and government’s IPP project.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi says the ANC-led government blindsided the union by signing the IPP contracts.

“The minister signed without any discussions with us. When we raised this issue, the minister argued and said when he was given the papers to sign….”

National Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola explains why they’re supporting the march.

“It’s a deliberate tactic deployed by the state because they want to justify privatisation.”

Radebe is expected to receive the memorandum at the Union Buildings.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA