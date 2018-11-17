Australia win toss and bowl in T20 versus South Africa

The match was reduced to ten overs a side after heavy rain prevented a scheduled start.

GOLD COAST - Australia won the toss and chose to bowl in the Twenty20 cricket international against South Africa on the Gold Coast on Saturday.

Australia captain Aaron Finch, who is celebrating his 32nd birthday, said the "wicket looks good."

Australia opted for an all-out pace attack with Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye and Billy Stanlake and left out spinners Adam Zampa and Ashton Agar.

South Africa go into the T20 after a 2-1 ODI series win over Australia.

The T20 is the start of four matches for Australia over the next week with three internationals against India.

Australia - Aaron Finch(capt), D'Arcy Short, Chris Lynn, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Ben McDermott, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Billy Stanlake.

South Africa - Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Faf du Plessis (capt), David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Farhaan Behardien, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Umpires: Gerard Abood (AUS) and Paul Wilson (AUS)

TV umpire: Simon Fry (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)