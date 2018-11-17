Australia crush Italy 26-7 in autumn Test
Koroibete got two within minutes after half an hour, with Taniela Tupou and Will Genia adding two more after the break to get the Wallabies back on the winning track after last weekend's defeat to Wales in Cardiff.
PADUA - Fijian wing Marika Koroibete scored two tries as Australia beat Italy 26-7 in Padua on Saturday to relieve the pressure on under-fire coach Michael Chieka.
Italy wing Mattia Bellini got Italy off the mark with a try after the break with Tommaso Allan converting, but the Azzurri fell to their 18th defeat against the Wallabies, and tenth on home soil.
