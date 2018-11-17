Popular Topics
Argentine Navy submarine found a year after disappearing with 44 aboard

The crew had been ordered to return to a naval base at Mar del Plata on the country’s east coast, after reporting water had entered the vessel through its snorkel.

A family looks at Argentine Navy destroyer 'ARA Sarandi' docked at Argentina's Navy base in Mar del Plata, on the Atlantic coast south of Buenos Aires on November 20, 2017 during a search for an Argentine submarine. Picture: AFP.
A family looks at Argentine Navy destroyer 'ARA Sarandi' docked at Argentina's Navy base in Mar del Plata, on the Atlantic coast south of Buenos Aires on November 20, 2017 during a search for an Argentine submarine. Picture: AFP.
5 hours ago

BUENOS AIRES – The Argentine Navy said on Saturday a private company hired by the government has located the submarine ARA San Juan some 800 meters below the ocean’s surface a year after it went missing with 44 crew members aboard.

The San Juan had a seven-day supply of air when it last reported its position on 15 November 2017. The crew had been ordered to return to a naval base at Mar del Plata on the country’s east coast after reporting water had entered the vessel through its snorkel.

Ocean Infinity, a maritime company that can search and map the seabed, was hired by Argentina following the failure of a massive international operation to find the vessel after it went missing in the South Atlantic.

The San Juan was some 430 km off Argentina’s Patagonian coast when it sent its last signal.

The disaster spurred soul-searching over the state of the military in Argentina, which - after a series of financial crises - has one of Latin America’s smallest defence budgets relative to the size of its economy.

