Anti-IS coalition raids kill 36 civilians in east Syria - monitor

BEIRUT - Coalition air strikes Saturday killed at least 36 civilians related to the Islamic State group in a jihadist holdout in eastern Syria near the Iraqi border, a Britain-based monitor said.

Seventeen children were among the family members killed in Abu Hassan village of Deir Ezzor province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.