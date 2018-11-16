Zuma tells supporters to vote for ANC next year
Jacob Zuma has spent his day on the campaign trail, starting off with a blitz walk at the Pinetown taxi rank and ending off in Kwamashu where he addressed elderly citizens.
KWAMASHU - As the former president's lawyers submit papers to try and halt his corruption trial, Jacob Zuma has told African National Congress (ANC) supporters not to punish the party because of their disenchantment with certain individuals.
Zuma has spent his day on the campaign trail, starting off with a blitz walk at the Pinetown taxi rank and ending off in Kwamashu where he addressed elderly citizens.
He was joined by members of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's executive which has sung the former president's praises for committing to the work of the party.
Zuma told members to first vote for the ANC next year and then consider removing people they're unhappy with during the next elective conference.
The former president appeared unfazed by his continued legal woes as he joined election campaign efforts in KZN on Friday.
On previous occasions when Zuma was facing court challenges, he would use ANC platforms in this province particularly to lash out at those he accused of trying to discredit his name.
But on Friday, the former leader stuck to one script and that was to tell supporters to come out next year and vote for the party despite unhappiness with certain individuals.
Meanwhile, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Zuma’s lawyers are applying for a permanent stay of prosecution.
#JacobZuma looking very relaxed as he leaves KwaMashu. His lawyers are currently filing papers on his behalf seeking to bring permanently stop the corruption trial from getting underway. ZN pic.twitter.com/vyOgmt8Oc9— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
#ThumaMinaKZN #JacobZuma had concluded his remarks and was called back to the stage to sing one song. He received thunderous cheers here as he sang “Umshini wami.” ZN pic.twitter.com/wfkjvjUE8I— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
Zuma has told supporters that voting for any party would be a big mistake for those who consider themselves progressive.
The former president touched on expropriation of land without compensation, saying the 2019 elections will be different to previous ballots and ANC members must ensure a decisive win.
He has cautioned ANC supporters from allowing their emotions to cloud their judgment on who to vote for during next year’s elections.
He says individuals are not bigger than the organisation.
Zuma used himself as an example to explain this and said the party cannot be punished because of disenchantment with one person.
Instead, the former president says the focus should be on delivering a two-thirds majority and then any undesirable individual can be voted out during the next elective conference.
#ThumaMinaKZN #JacobZuma jokingly says he wishes he was a journalist today so that he could write great things about this great organization called the ANC. ZN pic.twitter.com/sC5NOAJOX4— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
#ThumaMinaKZN [WATCH] Former President #JacobZuma urges the elderly here not to punish the ANC because they don’t like particular individuals. “You can’t say you won’t vote for the ANC just because you may not like a person named Jacob Zuma. No.” ZN pic.twitter.com/LVgwrD8ml5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018
Popular in Politics
-
Ramaphosa: Money from company holding govt tenders funded presidential campaign
-
[FIRST ON EWN] Vytjie Mentor backtracks on state capture testimony
-
Criminal probes against Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Grama recommended
-
Xanthea Limberg lays criminal complaint against De Lille
-
Treasury report: Transnet hired, paid for Gigaba's two bodyguards
-
Zondo: Vytjie Mentor's evidence could have serious consequences
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.