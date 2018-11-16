Zuma tells supporters to vote for ANC next year

Jacob Zuma has spent his day on the campaign trail, starting off with a blitz walk at the Pinetown taxi rank and ending off in Kwamashu where he addressed elderly citizens.

KWAMASHU - As the former president's lawyers submit papers to try and halt his corruption trial, Jacob Zuma has told African National Congress (ANC) supporters not to punish the party because of their disenchantment with certain individuals.

Zuma has spent his day on the campaign trail, starting off with a blitz walk at the Pinetown taxi rank and ending off in Kwamashu where he addressed elderly citizens.

He was joined by members of the KwaZulu-Natal ANC's executive which has sung the former president's praises for committing to the work of the party.

Zuma told members to first vote for the ANC next year and then consider removing people they're unhappy with during the next elective conference.

The former president appeared unfazed by his continued legal woes as he joined election campaign efforts in KZN on Friday.

On previous occasions when Zuma was facing court challenges, he would use ANC platforms in this province particularly to lash out at those he accused of trying to discredit his name.

But on Friday, the former leader stuck to one script and that was to tell supporters to come out next year and vote for the party despite unhappiness with certain individuals.

Meanwhile, in the Pietermaritzburg High Court, Zuma’s lawyers are applying for a permanent stay of prosecution.

#JacobZuma looking very relaxed as he leaves KwaMashu. His lawyers are currently filing papers on his behalf seeking to bring permanently stop the corruption trial from getting underway. ZN pic.twitter.com/vyOgmt8Oc9 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018

#ThumaMinaKZN #JacobZuma had concluded his remarks and was called back to the stage to sing one song. He received thunderous cheers here as he sang “Umshini wami.” ZN pic.twitter.com/wfkjvjUE8I — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018

Zuma has told supporters that voting for any party would be a big mistake for those who consider themselves progressive.

The former president touched on expropriation of land without compensation, saying the 2019 elections will be different to previous ballots and ANC members must ensure a decisive win.

He has cautioned ANC supporters from allowing their emotions to cloud their judgment on who to vote for during next year’s elections.

He says individuals are not bigger than the organisation.

Zuma used himself as an example to explain this and said the party cannot be punished because of disenchantment with one person.

Instead, the former president says the focus should be on delivering a two-thirds majority and then any undesirable individual can be voted out during the next elective conference.

#ThumaMinaKZN #JacobZuma jokingly says he wishes he was a journalist today so that he could write great things about this great organization called the ANC. ZN pic.twitter.com/sC5NOAJOX4 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 16, 2018